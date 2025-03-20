Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 35 Trends: Vicky Kaushal's film about Maratha empire ends fifth week on positive note; moves closer to finish line

Chhaava has been dominating the box office for more than a month. With no major release around, the historical actioner was a frontrunner in February and continues to remain so, even after the arrival of The Diplomat. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released movie has completed five weeks of its theatrical run today.

Chhaava Witnesses Nominal Drop On 5th Thursday

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been a phenomenal runner at the box office for five weeks. The historical actioner based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will witness a nominal drop in its business. Going by the trends, on Day 7, it is estimated to have a drop of Rs 10 lakh from what it earned on fifth Wednesday, i.e. Rs 2 crore.

Chhaava collected Rs 526.65 crore net earnings at the Hindi box office in 34 days. With a target of Rs 550 crore plus, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is moving towards its finish line.

Chhaava All Set To Enter Sixth Week; To Be Affected By IPL

Chhaava, which has completed five weeks in Hindi markets on a positive note, will enter sixth week tomorrow. In the sixth weekend, the business of the film will be affected by the 2025 Indian Premiere League (IPL) which starts on March 22, i.e. Saturday. The first match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. The film features Akshaye Khanna as the main antagonist, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Actors like Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh play crucial roles.

Chhaava is running parallel to The Diplomat, which arrived in cinemas on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi. However, the historical actioner remains unaffected with John Abraham-starrer.

