The Diplomat vs Vedaa Box Office Comparison: Analyzing performances of John Abraham's movies based on their opening weekends

John Abraham made his debut with hit film, Jism in 2004. The actor has had many successful ventures in his career including superhits like Dhoom and Housefull 2 along with one blockbuster Pathaan. His last hit in the solo lead was Batla House (2019). Amid the theatrical run of John's The Diplomat, let's compare its performance with his last release, Vedaa based on opening weekend businesses.

The Diplomat And Vedaa: Box Office Performances In Opening Weekend

The Diplomat, which arrived in cinemas on March 14, 2025, opened at Rs 4 crore on Friday, coinciding with Holi festival. John Abraham's political actioner then collected Rs 4.5 crore on the second day (Saturday), followed by Rs 4.75 crore on the third day (Sunday). The opening weekend collection of The Diplomat stands at Rs 13.25 crore.

Released on August 15, 2024, Vedaa started its journey on Thursday. Also starring Sharvari, the 2024 action thriller opened at Rs 6.25 crore, followed by Rs 1.50 crore on Friday. It fetched Rs 1.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 2 crore on Sunday. The cume earnings of Vedaa stood at Rs 11.55 crore in its extended opening week.

This is to note that The Diplomat is a solo new release at the box office. It is running parallel to the holdover release, Chhaava and theatrical comeback of Namastey London. Meanwhile, Vedaa clashed with two movies on Independence Day last year namely Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2. The 2024 film starring John and Sharvari emerged a disaster.

Within three days, The Diplomat has performed better than Vedaa which had four-day long opening week.

Net India Collections Of The Diplomat And Vedaa In Their Respective Opening Weekends:

Days The Diplomat Vedaa Thursday - Rs 6.25 crore Friday Rs 4 crore Rs 1.50 crore Saturday Rs 4.5 crore Rs 1.80 crore Sunday Rs 4.75 crore Rs 2 crore Total Rs 13.25 crore Rs 11.55 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.