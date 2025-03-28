The Diplomat Box Office Trends Day 15: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's movie brings no good luck as it steps into third weekend

The Diplomat, which arrived in theaters on March 14, 2025, has been competing with Chhaava and Tumko Meri Kasam at the box office. Starring John Abraham, the political thriller has completed two weeks of its theatrical run. Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, the film exploring the themes of diplomacy has brought no good luck as it steps into third weekend.

The Diplomat Enters Third Weekend With No Improvement

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat has continued its underwhelming journey in the third weekend. John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer has been struggling to perform at its best at the box office. The business has been declining each day with no improvement.

Going by the trends, The Diplomat is expected to range under Rs 50 lakh on the 15th day of its release. The political thriller earned a total collection of Rs 28.05 crore net in India in 14 days.

The Diplomat To Hit A New Low With Sikandar's Arrival?

The theatrical run of Diplomat has reached near to the release date of Sikandar. Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film is set to be released on March 30, 2025, i.e. Sunday. Jointly produced under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment, the political drama is likely to witness a downward trend in the weekend.

Had Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie, Sikandar, not been scheduled for Sunday, The Diplomat would have gained momentum, considering the holiday. Nonetheless, John Abraham's headliner will lose screens to AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial venture this weekend as the latter is generating good hype ahead of its release.

John Abraham was previously seen in Nikkhil Advani's 2024 film, Vedaa which bombed at the box office. Sadia Khateeb has earlier worked in movies like Shikara and Raksha Bandhan.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

