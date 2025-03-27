The Diplomat Box Office Trends Day 14: John Abraham's fronted movie maintains its low-level hold; all set to enter third weekend

The Diplomat, which is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, was released on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi festival. Headlined by John Abraham, the political thriller has been running in theaters for two weeks. After completing 14 days, the film will now enter its third weekend.

The Diplomat Continues Its Low-Level Run

Produced under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat has maintained a low-level hold at the box office since its release. Going by the trends, John Abraham-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 55 lakh on second Thursday. This comes a day after the political thriller collected Rs 60 lakh net in India

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat fetched a total business of Rs 27.5 crore net in India till second Wednesday.

The Diplomat All Set To Enter Third Weekend; To Compete With Sikandar

The Diplomat, which is penned by Ritesh Shah, opened on a decent note, however, faced fluctuations in its business in the weekdays. The political action drama has finished two weeks and will enter the third weekend tomorrow.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat will compete with Sikandar starting from Sunday, March 30, 2025. John Abraham-led movie is currently running parallel to Chhaava and Tumko Meri Kasam. While Nair's helmer hasn't been able to perform better than Vicky Kaushal's latest blockbuster, it has left behind Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer in the competition.

Now, The Diplomat is expected to lose more screens after the arrival of Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie. The film comes months after John Abraham's 2024 release, Vedaa which was a disaster at the box office. It is yet to be seen how far The Diplomat goes in the box office race.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you.

