Did you know? Salman Khan filmed a Sikandar song just a day after breaking his ribs; reveals he ‘couldn’t sit, stand, cough, or even laugh’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming film, Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss. Set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025, the action-packed entertainer has already created a buzz. Now, in a shocking revelation, Salman shared that he shot a song for Sikandar just a day after suffering a rib injury. He also revealed he ‘couldn’t sit, stand, cough, or even laugh,’ proving once again why he's the ultimate superstar!

On Thursday, Salman Khan shared a video featuring a fun conversation with director AR Murugadoss and Ghajini star Aamir Khan. The clip captures the trio engaged in playful banter, with Aamir putting Murugadoss in a tough spot by asking, “Who is a better dancer? Me or Salman?” “Who is better at action? Me or Salman?”

When it came to dancing, Salman was quick to respond, saying, “It should be me; I danced despite my injuries.” Murugadoss immediately backed him up, revealing, “He broke his ribs.”

Salman then went on to share a jaw-dropping detail about his commitment to Sikandar. He revealed, “There are four songs in the film. In one of the songs, I broke my ribs and shot for it the next day. I couldn’t sit, stand, cough or even laugh. In one of the steps, I am holding my ribs; we made that as a step. All the dancers then followed the same step.”

Meanwhile, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, gears up for its grand release! Headlined by Salman Khan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar.

Breaking away from the traditional Friday premiere, Sikandar will hit theaters on Sunday, March 30, much like Tiger 3, making the most of the extended Eid celebrations. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows a fearless man’s fight against a corrupt system, emerging as a symbol of justice for the common people.

