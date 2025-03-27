The Diplomat Box Office India Day 14: John Abraham-led political drama nets Rs 55 lakh; FAILS to gain momentum ahead of Sikandar's arrival

After the debacle of Vedaa, John Abraham made a comeback with The Diplomat this year. John plays the role of Indian diplomat, JP Singh who works in Pakistan. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb who is cast as Uzma Ahmed. The Diplomat has finished its second week while not being able to gain momentum ahead of Sikandar's arrival.

The Diplomat Adds Rs 55 Lakh To Its Tally

Directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, The Diplomat has been an average-performing movie in the Hindi markets since its release. After its low-lying performance in the opening week, John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer has failed to gain the momentum in the second week as well.

The political action thriller earned Rs 55 lakh on the 14th day at the box office. It comes a day after it recorded Rs 60 lakh earnings.

The Diplomat started its journey with a decent business on the opening day. It collected Rs 19.5 crore net in India in the first week. In the second week, Nair's helmer has fetched Rs 8.55 crore net business. The cume net collection is recorded as Rs 28.05 crore. It requires Rs 2 crore to cross the Rs 30 crore mark.

Here's How Much The Diplomat Has Earned In Two Weeks:

Week/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 19.5 crore Second Friday Rs 1.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 2.25 crore Second Sunday Rs 2.5 crore Second Monday Rs 75 lakh Second Tuesday Rs 65 lakh Second Wednesday Rs 60 lakh Second Thursday Rs 55 lakh Total Rs 28.05 crore

Will The Diplomat Lose Screens To Sikandar?

The Diplomat, which will now enter its third weekend, will have to face Sikandar starting from Sunday. It is expected to lose screens to Salman Khan-starrer. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the upcoming actioner has sold 50,000 tickets in top national chains in pre-sales ahead of its release.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you.

