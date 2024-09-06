The GOAT Hindi Box Office Collections Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay starrer takes a decent Rs 2 crore net start despite no release in top chains

The GOAT, also referred to as The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Thalapathy Vijay took a bumper start for its Tamil version worldwide. The movie is estimated to have collected over Rs 90 crore on day 1 worldwide and that's the second time a Vijay film has managed that, the first being Leo. The GOAT took an average start in Hindi as it collected Rs 2 crore. The film can act as a good filler for 2 weeks provided it manages to hold up like Leo (Hindi) did last year.

The GOAT Collects A Decent Rs 2 Crore Net For The Hindi Version

The GOAT's Hindi collections have come without a release in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. The film has not released in top national chains because the producers were not willing to hold the Hindi digital release of their film for 8 weeks. The highest contributing chain is MovieMax that went all out for the release of the film. Leo (Hindi) on non-holiday Thursday had opened to Rs 2.75 crore and legged out to collect around Rs 27-28 crore. With a Rs 2 crore start, the target for The GOAT would be to someway reach Rs 20 crore. It will be an uphill task because Leo was slightly benefitted by the hype created by the blockbuster combination and of course the Lokesh Cinematic Universe that is getting bigger with every film.

The GOAT's Opening Proves That Thalapathy Vijay Is Indeed One Of The Greatest Of All Time

The GOAT was said to have lower hype compared to other Thalapathy Vijay films but the collections on the first day are a proof that the actor can never be underestimated. The film will see a slight dip in the numbers on Friday before it bounces back on Saturday and Sunday

The Day Wise Net Hindi Box Office Collections Of The GOAT Are As Under

Day Hindi Net Collections 1 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 2 crore net on day 1

About The GOAT:

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres:

The GOAT now plays at a theatre near you. Tickets for the film can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what did you feel about it?

