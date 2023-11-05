Leo Hindi Box Office Update: Thalapathy Vijay film netts Rs 25 crores; Acts as filler for theatres pre-Diwali

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt led Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is still pulling in audiences for the Hindi version after 17 days. The film, on its 17th day, crossed the Rs 25 crore nett mark and it looks to be adding around 3-5 crores more from here, depending on how well it holds post the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. The collections so far are impressive for a dubbed Hindi film which didn't see a release in top national chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj. The reason why Leo didn't release in these chains was since the makers wanted an early digital premiere for the film's Hindi version and the national chains were not ready to budge.

Leo Has Netted Over Rs 25 Crores In Hindi And Has Acted As A Good Filler In Pre-Diwali

Leo (Hindi) could have collected around 15-20 percent more than what it has, had it seen a release in top national chains too. However, the few crores of added share would no where match the added revenues that the makers got from the lucrative digital deal, for an early premiere. Regardless, Leo is a success story in Hindi. It has been the most preferred film in the pre-Diwali phase for the Hindi cinegoers so far. 12th Fail is on the crest of a wave and will be crossing Leo's Hindi numbers in its eventual run. Both Leo and 12th Fail have been great fillers for Indian exhibitors in what could have been a very lean phase otherwise. Talking about global numbers, Leo has grossed over Rs 600 crores, meaning it is the highest grossing Tamil film of the year, ahead of Jailer.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collections Of Leo Are As Under:

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 2.50 crores 4 Rs 3 crores 5 Rs 2 crores 6 Rs 2.65 crores 7 Rs 1.45 crores 8 Rs 1.25 crores 9 Rs 1.05 crores 10 Rs 1.50 crores 11 Rs 1.65 crores 12 Rs 70 lakhs 13 Rs 70 lakhs 14 Rs 60 lakhs 15 Rs 50 lakhs 16 Rs 45 lakhs 17 Rs 70 lakhs Total Rs 25.20 crores nett in 17 days

Watch Leo's Hindi Trailer

Advertisement

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner, Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay) becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Leo box office collection: Vijay starrer has an Excellent Second weekend, Hits 200cr in Tamil Nadu