Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 3rd February 2025: Deva and Sky Force lead on dull Monday
February 3, 2025 witnessed Deva and Sky Force competing for the first spot as a top movie at the Hindi box office. Both films had a dull Monday at the box office.
February is yet to introduce new releases at the Hindi box office. However, the current month has been witnessing a battle of top movies running in Hindi markets with Deva and Sky Force leading the game. Other contestants in the race are Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, Emergency, and Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Here's what the box office chart looked like on February 3.
Deva And Sky Force Lead As Top Performers
Released on January 31, 2025, Deva has completed four days of its release. On Day 4, Shahid Kapoor's actioner earned Rs 2.50 crore. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the investigative action film is the top performer in the race.
With the business of around Rs 2 crore, Sky Force stands a few miles away from being a top performing film as it remains in the loggerheads with Deva. Based on India's first airstrike, the aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.
While the first two spots are availed by Deva and Sky Force, the remaining three positions are for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Emergency and Pushpa 2 (Hindi). All the three movies have fetched a business in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on February 3.
For the uninitiated, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is the iconic anime from the 90s which was based on India's epic tale, Ramayana. Emergency, led by Kangana Ranaut, is the historical biographical film which stars the actress as India's late PM Indira Gandhi. Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 has emerged as a blockbuster.
Box Office Chart Of Movies In Hindi Markets On February 3, 2025:
|S No.
|Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office
|Net Collections
|1
|Deva
|Rs 2.50 crore
|2
|Sky Force
|Rs 2 crore
|3
|Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama
|Rs 3-5 lakh
|4
|Emergency
|Rs 3-5 lakh
|5
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 3-5 lakh
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
