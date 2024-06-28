Kalki 2898 AD day 1 box office collections: Prabhas film takes off with USD 7M+ Overseas for 160Cr+ Worldwide

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Jun 28, 2024  |  12:47 PM IST |  410
Kalki
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD (image courtesy of Vyjayanthi Movies)

Kalki 2898 AD began its international rollout on Wednesday with previews in several territories including North America. By Thursday, the Prabhas starrer has amassed USD 7.40 million (Rs. 62 crore) internationally, with USD 4.50 million coming from previews. The territories which had previews on Wednesday held strongly on Thursday, which puts in on the path to USD 14-15 million extended weekend.

Combined with Rs. 102 crore approx earned on the first day in India, the worldwide gross of Kalki 2898 AD stands at Rs. 164 crore, placing it just ahead of KGF Chapter 2, for the third-best debut for an Indian film.

The first-day overseas box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD are as follows:

Area Gross
United States USD 5,000,000 
Canada USD 510,000 
Australia USD 310,000 
Middle East USD 650,000 
Rest of Asia USD 230,000 
United Kingdom USD 500,000 
Europe USD 175,000 
Rest of World USD 50,000 
   
OVERSEAS USD 7,425,000 
(Rs. 62.00 Cr.) 

 

