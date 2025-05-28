Anushka Sharma Rono Mukherjee Elvish Yadav Hrithik Roshan Tamannaah Bhatia Deepika Padukone Dino Morea Sonu Sood The Royals Season 2 Housefull 5

Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 28: Sasikumar's feel-good drama rakes in Rs 30 lakh, targets Rs 60 crore finish

Sasikumar and Simran starrer Tamil heartwarming drama Tourist Family, directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, is near its theatrical run.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 28, 2025 | 10:32 PM IST | 4K
Sasikumar, Simran
Credits: Million Dollar Studios

Abhishan Jeevinth-directed Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, is nearing its end at the box office. The Tamil movie started its theatrical run with an opening of Rs 2 crore and clocked over Rs 45 crore by the end of its second week. 

Continuing its glorious run, the family drama stormed past the final cume of its rival release, Retro, starring Suriya. The movie kept on luring the audience in its fourth week despite facing a dent from Maaman and DD Next Level releases. As per estimates, the Sasikumar starrer added Rs 30 lakh to the tally on Day 28 (4th Wednesday), bringing the total cume to Rs 57.65 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

The movie is likely to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 60 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. 

Day-wise box office collections of the Tourist Family are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office
1 Rs 2.00 crore
2 Rs 1.60 crore
3 Rs 2.90 crore
4 Rs 4.05 crore
5 Rs 2.65 crore
6 Rs 2.55 crore
7 Rs 2.50 crore
8 Rs 2.75 crore  
9 Rs 3.25 crore
10 Rs 5.75 crore
11 Rs 6.50 crore 
12 Rs 3.00 crore 
13 Rs 2.50 crore
14 Rs 2.25 crore 
15 Rs 1.65 crore 
16 Rs 1.30 crore
17 Rs 2.05 crore
18 Rs 2.25 crore
19 Rs 1 crore
20 Rs 0.90 crore
21 Rs 0.85 crore
22 Rs 0.80 crore
23 Rs 0.75 crore
24 Rs 1.15 crore
25 Rs 1.20 crore
26 Rs 0.50 crore 
27 Rs 0.35 crore
28 Rs 0.30 crore  (est.)
Total Rs 57.65 crore (est.)

Tourist Family in cinemas now

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

