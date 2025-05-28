Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 28: Sasikumar's feel-good drama rakes in Rs 30 lakh, targets Rs 60 crore finish
Sasikumar and Simran starrer Tamil heartwarming drama Tourist Family, directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, is near its theatrical run.
Abhishan Jeevinth-directed Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, is nearing its end at the box office. The Tamil movie started its theatrical run with an opening of Rs 2 crore and clocked over Rs 45 crore by the end of its second week.
Continuing its glorious run, the family drama stormed past the final cume of its rival release, Retro, starring Suriya. The movie kept on luring the audience in its fourth week despite facing a dent from Maaman and DD Next Level releases. As per estimates, the Sasikumar starrer added Rs 30 lakh to the tally on Day 28 (4th Wednesday), bringing the total cume to Rs 57.65 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
The movie is likely to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 60 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.
Day-wise box office collections of the Tourist Family are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|22
|Rs 0.80 crore
|23
|Rs 0.75 crore
|24
|Rs 1.15 crore
|25
|Rs 1.20 crore
|26
|Rs 0.50 crore
|27
|Rs 0.35 crore
|28
|Rs 0.30 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 57.65 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
