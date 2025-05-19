Retro Final Box Office Tamil Nadu: Suriya starrer wraps theatrical run at poor Rs 48.50 crore

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, has exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The romantic action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj couldn't live upto the expectations and ended up being another flop for Suriya.

Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Creations, Retro wrapped its theatrical run by missing the Rs 50 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. Released on May 1st, the Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer ended its box office journey at just Rs 48.50 crore, turning out a major dud.

For the unversed, the movie had a phenomenal opening of Rs 14 crore but failed to capitalise further and lost the momentum from the second day itself. It crashed on its first Monday after witnessing a disappointing four-day weekend of Rs 34.50 crore.

The movie faced major competition from a relatively smaller film, Tourist Family, throughout its run. The Sasikumar starrer not only witnessed better traction, but also surpassed its final cume with a constant positive trajectory. While Retro's theatrical run has come to an end, the heartwarming drama has some fuel left.

Retro was termed as the comeback film for Suriya, but it received a mixed word-of-mouth, which affected its box office potential heavily. Fans will have to wait for the perfect comeback film by Suriya. He is soon kick-starting the shooting of Suriya 46, co-starring Mamitha Baiju, and to be directed by Venky Atluri.

