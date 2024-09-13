Tumbbad Re-release Final Advance Booking: Sohum Shah's horror-drama sells 21,000 tickets in top chains for opening day, SUPERB start

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is finally returning to cinemas today. The 2018 horror drama couldn't do much at the box office in its original run but attained a cult status over the satellite and OTT releases. The fan following of the movie grew many folds with time, and now that's what is swooning over its re-release. The advance booking report of Tumbbad is a testament to the audience's excitement and their anticipation regarding its re-release.

Tumbbad (Re-release) sold 21,000 tickets in the top three National Chains

Starring Sohum Shah in the titular role, the movie has recorded phenomenal pre-sales. As per reports, Tumbbad has sold 21,000 tickets in the top three National chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, only for the opening day. Of these, 15000 tickets were sold at PVR Inox and 6000 tickets at Cinepolis.

Adding the cherry on top, Tumbbad has sold another 1000 tickets in the MovieMax chain, hinting at an impressive start at the box office.

This is an encouraging start for a movie re-released after 6 years. The superb trend in advance booking sales has assured that the horror drama is sure to hit a bigger number on its opening day than its original opening in 2018. This impressive start at the box office is a hopeful sign for the movie's success.

Tumbbad (Re-release) set for Superb start at the box office

As per the early estimates, the movie can hit the Rs 1 crore mark on the opening day, depending on the walk-ins. For those unaware, Tumbbad had an opening of Rs 50 lakh in 2018 and ended its business at just Rs 12 crore.

Now that the movie is back in the theatres, it will be interesting to see whether Tumbbad can surpass its original theatrical run collection in its re-release and rewrite history following the footprints of Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu. The makers have left no stone unturned to make it a grand re-release event for the fans by releasing fresh promos and posters of the movie.

