US Box Office: Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 plunges on Wednesday after temporary boost from discount Tuesday; Struggle to justify USD 118M budget continues

Bong Joon Ho’s latest science fiction black comedy, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, saw a sharp drop at the U.S. box office on Wednesday after benefiting from a temporary boost on Discount Tuesday. The film grossed USD 1.5 million on Wednesday, marking a significant 42.1 percent decline from the previous day. This wane is serious when compared to similar genre films at the same point in their runs.

Annihilation grossed USD 906K with a 25.3 percent decline, The Creator raked in USD 1M with a 40.3 percent drop, and The Matrix Resurrections and Ad Astra made USD 1.3M and 1.4M with 19.2 percent and 39.4 percent wanes, respectively.

After six days of release, Mickey 17 has reached a cumulative domestic total of USD 24.6 million, which isn’t very promising given its hefty USD 118 million production budget, excluding marketing costs. The film’s long-term success will largely depend on its ability to keep screens in the coming weeks.

Written, produced, and directed by the aforementioned Oscar-winning filmmaker, Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7. The story unfolds in a dystopian future and follows a man (Pattinson) who joins an interstellar project as an expendable. His role involves taking on dangerous tasks without the fear of dying, knowing he will be replaced by a clone retaining most of his memories. Things, however, turn challenging as one Mickey iteration refuses to disappear, giving way to the film’s themes of identity, sacrifice, and humanity’s drive for survival.

Advertisement

Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette round out the film’s cast.

Mickey 17 had its world premiere at the 75th Berlin Film Festival in February. The film was released in South Korea, Bong’s home market, on February 28, followed by a worldwide rollout on March 7.

Critics have more or less praised the film, with particular nods to Bong Joon Ho’s direction and Pattinson’s acting. As the film nears its second weekend, all eyes are on whether it can stabilize or if its dismal initial momentum will fade further.

With its international business mirroring its domestic trade, the film’s worldwide cume stands at a little over USD 49 million.