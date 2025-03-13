US Box Office: Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 surges on first discount Tuesday with USD 2.5M but long-term success uncertain

Bong Joon Ho’s first big-screen outing since Parasite, Mickey 17, saw a slight boost at the US box office on Tuesday Discount Day, grossing a passable USD 2.5 million. The R-rated sci-fi black comedy starring Robert Pattinson surged by 59.4% from Monday, a stronger increase than comparable films such as Annihilation, The Creator, and Napoleon.

These films made USD 1.2M with a 24.5% spike, USD 1.7M with a 42.6% swell, and USD 2M with a 37.3% swell, respectively, at the same point in their runs (first Discount Tuesdays). It even outpaced Ad Astra, which added USD 2.3M to its tally with a 47.9% boost and came close to Civil War, which collected USD 2.7M with a 37% growth.

Though Mickey 17 impressed on Tuesday, its holistic financial viability remains a question mark given its massive USD 118 million budget minus marketing costs. While it has benefited from word of mouth and growing curiosity among moviegoers willing to take a chance on the Oscar-winning director’s latest venture, its long-term box office trajectory will be key to determining its success.

Mickey 17, for those unversed, is based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7. Besides Pattinson, the cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette.

Set in 2054, the film follows an expendable worker in a space colony who gets cloned every time he dies on a dangerous mission. But when one of his past selves refuses to go along with the cycle, tensions rise, leading to an existential crisis.

Mickey 17 premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, 2025, following which it debuted in South Korea, Bong’s home country, a week before it took over global screens. South Korea, for the record, remains the biggest international market for the flick so far, given Bong’s reputation in the country and Warner Bros.’s heavy promotion in the region. The film received balanced reviews from critics, with praise for Bong’s direction and Pattinson’s performance.

Amid Mickey 17’s growing traction and limited direct competition this week, the film has the window to jet off despite its sluggish start. But, of course, it all depends on consistent audience support. Have you watched the film yet, or are you planning to soon? Do let us know!