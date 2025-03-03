Weekend Box Office Recap: Captain America 4 tops the race amid new box office releases

In the recent weekend which has passed by, the US box office saw the arrival of the survival thriller Last Breath making its box office debut with Captain America: Brave New World topping at the domestic box office followed by The Monkey. Let’s analyze the weekend run of the three box office biggies:

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World has entered the 3rd week of its run this weekend at the US box office. From its release till date, Captain America 4 has been heavily affected by mixed reviews but due to no other big release besides itself at the box office, the film is facing a success mark. The Anthony Mackie starrer ended its last weekend with a 3-day total of USD 15 Million.

2. Last Breath

Last Breath is a survival thriller directed by Alex Parkinson, starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis. The film is a remake of a documentary also directed by Parkinson. It was officially released this weekend on 28 February 2025 and standing up to the trade’s expectations, the film has shown a figure of USD 7.8 Million in its opening 3-day weekend.

3. The Monkey

The Monkey on this weekend has entered the second week of its run post its release in theatres on 21 February 2025. Since then, the film has been running favourably on the box office thanks to the positive reception it gained from the critics and the audience. The film has grossed Rs 6.3M in its recent weekend at the US box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.