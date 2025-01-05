YJHD Day 3 Re-Release India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's modern day cult scores a WINNING weekend; earns Rs 3 crore on Sunday

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, is doing wonders in its re-release. The Ayan Mukerji-directed romantic drama has recorded another big day at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani hits Rs 3 crore on Day 3; Cume reaches Rs 6 crore

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani added Rs 3.20 crore on its third day of release, after collecting Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 1 and Day 2 at the Indian box office. The 3-day total cume currently stands at Rs 6.50 crore net in India. This is one of the biggest opening weekend collections for a re-release movie from Bollywood.

Interestingly, the movie had taken the second-best start among the re-release movies on its opening day. It fell short of just Rs 40 lakh to take the top spot on Day 1. The record currently belongs to Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, which opened at Rs 1.50 crore. However, YJHD was released on relatively few screens and with minimal promotions.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani witnesses encourage growth in showcasing over the weekend

Ranbir Kapoor's modern-day cult film registered solid growth over the weekend, especially in the showcasing. While it was re-released on just 750 shows across the nation on January 3, the show count was almost doubled on its second and third days. Seeing the craze and nostalgia among the audience, the movie is expected to record a long run at the box office.

For the unversed, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani holds a separate fan base among the audience. It was originally released in 2013, when it emerged as a Blockbuster by minting over Rs 177 crore net at the Hindi box office. If it keeps attracting the audience well in the coming days, the movie has the potential to hit the Rs 200 crore net mark in India with its re-release.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

