BTS announces official merch designed by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

Next year is already gearing up to be BTS’ and we are here for it. Challenging another step in the direction of being called all-rounders, the seven members of the South Korean boy group will be taking on the roles of being called fashion designers by having their self-designed merch on the store stands.

On December 31 at midnight KST, BTS released new information about their upcoming plan for the year. This is also in accordance with the extended vacation that the members are taking after returning from the USA and will keep the fans engaged and happy. All of the seven boys have very distinct and influential styles that have evolved from simple self-made cuts and funky additions on their outfits to collaborations with luxury brands and now self-designed clothes and accessories.

The boys have come a long way and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their run is longer than ever by launching an ‘Artist-made collection by BTS’. This latest venture focuses on each member’s personal style that the team aims to reflect on their self-made collection that will be presented to the fans over the course of the first month of 2022.

The teaser for the collection promises the BTS style and this is the first of its kind project from the group. Photos and behind-the-scenes videos have been planned for the ARMY that will be released according to the schedule below.

