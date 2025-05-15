J-Hope brings up SUGA’s name while rapping Brand New Day track; BTS ARMY bursts into tears ‘Yoongi, we miss you’

The name SUGA came up during J-Hope’s recent Weverse live, and that’s all it took for ARMYs to spiral. One simple word had fans emotional and fully embracing their “SOPE” era.

Wait, what’s SOPE?

If you’re not an ARMY, you might be confused. SOPE is the beloved duo of SUGA and J-Hope. The name is a mashup of theirs. Fans love SOPE for their unique chemistry and hilarious dynamic. They’ve done iconic livestreams like Hwagae Market. In 2016, they performed as a unit in Japan for the song Otsukare.

During the live, J-Hope treated fans to a fun session where he talked about his HOPE ON THE STREET World Tour Concert. At one point, he randomly began rapping Brand New Day—a BTS song featuring V and Zara Larsson—but blanked on the title. He said, “What was this song… Haegeum? No, that’s Yoongi-hyung’s song.”

That mention of “Yoongi-hyung” was enough to send ARMYs into a frenzy.

Why? Because SUGA has been completely off the grid during his military service. No posts, no lives, no images, no comments—not even a birthday message on March 9. His absence has been deeply felt.

It felt like a gust of fresh air in a drought. Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions—“Yoongi, I miss you,” “Yoongi-deprived nation, rise,” “We are surviving on crumbs, y’all.” More comments like “He who must not be named—but we still love him” and the ever-dramatic “Oh my Shylaa!” came up. The Yoongi-starved ARMYs finally had something to hold onto, and it was enough to set the fandom ablaze with hope.

The buzz was real. And the excitement is only building, because SUGA is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service on June 21, 2025—just a few weeks away.

Of course, some fans still remember the controversy from August 6, 2024, when SUGA was under police investigation for riding an electric scooter under the influence. He had fallen while heading home in Hannam-dong, Seoul. His blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.227%, over eight times the legal limit in South Korea. The incident sparked divided opinions online. SUGA issued a handwritten apology, and since then, he’s gone completely silent.

But now, with J-Hope mentioning him—even casually—it has brought hope, comfort, and excitement back to the fandom. For those who stan SOPE, it feels like rain in the desert.

Hold on, ARMYs. SUGA will be back in just a couple of weeks. And when he returns, it’s going to hit different.

