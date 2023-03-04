BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin are proud members as they visit their member, Private First Class Jin

While Jin, a member of the group BTS, was promoted to first class, he reported on his current situation.

Jimin, Jin and J-Hope:

On March 4th, Jin posted a picture with the words ‘Welcome’. In the published photos, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin were captured. Wearing a military uniform, Jin is striking a V pose with a dignified figure. On both sides of him, J-Hope and Jimin are seated, drawing attention. J-Hope, who saw this, left 'ㅋㅋㅋ' (hahaha in Korean) and a heart emoji in the comments. These seem to be words for J-Hope, who is about to enlist after Jin. According to his agency BIGHIT MUSIC, J-Hope recently completed an application for the cancellation of his enlistment postponement.

On December 13 last year, Jin enlisted in the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center as an active duty soldier. During his training, Jin played an active role as a company commander trainee with outstanding leadership and job performance, and served as a conductor representing the trainees at the graduation ceremony, setting an example for his sincere military life. After completing basic military training, Jin applied for the selection of an assistant instructor, achieved excellent results in the ceremony, command adjustment evaluation, and oral interview, and was selected as an assistant instructor and assigned to a team.

Jin was promoted to private, and fans as well as various media around the world paid attention to it, realizing Jin's global popularity. Various media outlets around the world talked and congratulated him. A wave of congratulations from fans continued for Jin, who was promoted. On Twitter that day, the hashtag 'Dan_Tiger Assistant_Private Seokjin Kim_Gyeol', a hashtag celebrating Jin's promotion, ranked 3rd in the real-time trend in Korea, showing fans' love for Jin.

J-Hope's solo single 'on the street (with J. Cole),' released on the 3rd, topped the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 80 countries/regions around the world, including Canada, Italy, and Sweden on March 4th. went up In addition, as soon as the music video for 'on the street (with J. Cole)' was released, it ranked at the top of YouTube's rising video charts in many countries/regions, including Mexico, the United States, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, and Denmark. As of 9 o'clock, it is recording 6.58 million views.

