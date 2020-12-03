BTS: From leather accents to oversized loungewear, here’s what we’re loving from Jin’s coveted wardrobe

BTS’s Jin has been amping up his street style and below we’re listing every aesthetic of the popstar that we’re currently obsessing over. Scroll down for more.

If we tried to list all of the skills of BTS’ Jin, we’d be here for a long while, as with time we’ve discovered he’s truly a multi-talented human being. A quick learner, a hard-worker, amazing at playing the guitar and opening snacks with his toes, a dad-joke ace, master chef, and possessor of an angelic voice – it is truly an endless list of all the capabilities Kim Seok Jin can blow our minds with, and to add an extra one, he’s got a great sense of fashion. Jin has a very unique style, which you could describe as Prince Charming meets runway model. A lover of all things Fall and Winter, Jin has a thing for layers and a special fascination for cardigans, hoodies, long coats, oversized everything, turtlenecks, and sherpa jackets.

From high-end fashion houses like Givenchy to independent designers from all around the world, Jin always manages to put together looks that are both stylish and simple, and here are some of our absolute favourites.

Oversized Everything: This is truly Kim Seokjin in a nutshell: a simple black and white base plus an oversized printed shirt on top, accompanied by his favourite Givenchy slides and one of his favourite handbags. It’s simple yet so fashionable!

Airport Chic: Here’s another example of how Jin loves to mix different styles in order to come up with a unique look. What could’ve been a very serious, elegant look gets a touch of urban style with the addition of a baseball cap and a sports bag. It’s a stunning look that fans around the world came together to praise, especially after Jin went to Twitter right after these photos were taken to express that he was not happy with how the outfit turned out. Don’t worry Jin, we loved it!

King of Lounging: Jin is an expert at cosy looks and this is just one of the many examples of it. As mentioned before, he’s down for everything and anything oversized, especially if they’re hoodies or pullovers, and even more so if there’s a fun texture, colour, or word in it.

Leather Lover: It’s not so often that we see Jin wearing all black, even less an all-black leather outfit. But when he does, he truly rocks it. This is without a doubt one of Jin’s most praised looks, as he decided that a leather jacket was just not enough, so leather pants were also part of the mix, gifting us an outfit that is unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines feels Park Bo Gum is like the stars in the night sky

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Getty Images

Share your comment ×