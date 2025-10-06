BTS’ RM talks about pressure of marriage on women, reveals parents’ love story: ‘Wish people could live their own way’

BTS member RM has always worked via the trial-and-error method of living his life. Previously, having been called out for his misogynistic lyrics, the rapper took time to consult female professors, apologizing for his oversight and promising to do better. He has taken it upon himself to learn and develop his opinions. Recently, during a livestream on the fan communication platform Weverse, the leader of the team shared his views on how the world forces people, especially women, to live a certain way and denounced the practice of willfully choosing their lives. His words are earning a lot of attention domestically and internationally for his progressive take.

RM shares honest opinions on marriage and love

The BTS member is always truthful about his idea of starting a family. He even spoke about wanting a kid in his life, a topic many K-pop stars usually avoid for fear of being cancelled. But RM’s honesty has resonated with people who appreciate him speaking openly about something so natural. His livestream on October 5 was on the same note and has received a lot of praise for his kindness-filled choice of words.

“When it comes to marriage, people feel rushed and pressured. There are realistic parts too. Especially for women, it seems like society and the media keep putting pressure on them. On all of us, really. I just wish people could live in their own way. There’s no right answer.” He added that if he gets married too early, his fans would get sad, but his living this way may just end up putting him off the concept altogether.

Sharing about how he grew up watching his own parents build a family. Living just 5 minutes away from each other, RM’s mom and dad dated for a long time. At his age, they already had a kid who was 3 years old, so he views them in high regard. “Seeing my parents’ 9 years of dating period, naturally thought I'd get married, but I'm already 32 now... if I get married too soon, you all might feel sad, at this rate, I most probably end up not getting married at all.”

The singer hopes people will live the way they want, and let others do the same. He recently announced his plans to hold an exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art to showcase his personal art collection.

