3 must-watch Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movies on OTT that embrace amazing chemistry

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have starred in some of the most beloved Bollywood movies, making them fan favourites across the board. Their on-screen chemistry is nothing short of breathtaking, so much so that many of their films deserve a rewatch (or two).

If you are wondering which of their films you should stream, here’s a complete list of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movies to watch on OTT.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone films to watch on OTT

1. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba, Kunal Kapoor, Hiten Paintal, Sumeet Arora, Puneet Issar

Director: Siddharth Anand

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kicking off the list is their first-ever collaboration together titled Bachna Ae Haseeno. The movie follows the story of Raj Sharma, a commitment-phobic (gamophobic) man, who jumps from one relationship to another.

Over his life, Raj often gets into multiple romantic relationships, but when his partners get serious, he abandons them without any proper closure. However, when Gayatri, a woman he truly falls for, dismisses his feelings, Raj is forced to confront his past. Determined to make amends, he sets out to apologize to the women he once hurt.

How Raj seeks redemption and whether he will finally find love in his life forms the crux of the narrative. RK and Deepika bring effortless charm as the co-leads in this breezy romantic comedy, showing early signs of their electric chemistry.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Dolly Ahluwalia, Evelyn Sharma, Rana Daggubati (cameo), Madhuri Dixit (cameo)

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Coming-of-age Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy with Ranbir and Deepika in the lead roles. It narrates the story of Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, a free-spirited adventurer, and Naina, a shy medical student, who reconnect during a trekking trip with friends.

While Naina silently falls in love with Bunny, he chooses to follow his dreams abroad, unaware of what she feels for him. However, years later, they reunite, leading to questions of love, timing, and life choices.

With its captivating soundtrack and standout performances, YJHD showcases RK and Deepika at their charismatic best, making the film a fan favorite.

3. Tamasha (2015)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh, Himanshu Sharma, Ishwak Singh, Sushma Seth, Vivek Mushran, Arushi Sharma

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Coming-of-age Romantic Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Where to watch: ZEE5

Tamasha is another collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, directed by Imtiaz Ali. This introspective romantic drama follows the story of Ved and Tara, two strangers who meet in Corsica and agree to spend time together under fake identities, living freely and without expectations.

After forming an instant connection and returning from the trip, Tara cannot forget Ved and eventually reunites with him in Delhi. However, she soon realizes that the real-life Ved is different from the one in Corsica, who was more spontaneous and passionate.

As their relationship comes to an end, a distraught Ved embarks on a powerful journey of self-discovery, struggling to break free from societal expectations and embrace his true identity. With its non-linear narrative and deep emotional undertones, Tamasha stands out as more than just a love story; it is a reflection on the significance of living life authentically, making it a modern-day classic.

