Rajinikanth enjoys lunch on the street during his spiritual journey to Himalayas– PICS

Rajinikanth is currently working on his upcoming movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Amid the shoot for his highly anticipated sequel, the superstar has taken a spiritual break, journeying to the Himalayas, and was recently spotted in Rishikesh, away from the glamorous life of cinema.

Rajinikanth takes a break from acting for a spiritual journey to the Himalayas

Amid the hectic shooting schedules of Jailer 2, Superstar Rajinikanth took a break and embarked on a peaceful and rejuvenating spiritual journey, embracing the simplicity and calmness of nature.

According to reports, the actor was in Rishikesh on October 4, 2025, with a few pictures from his travels surfacing online. Photos shared by Suresh PRO showed Rajinikanth enjoying a simple meal by the roadside along with a few co-travellers. He was also seen interacting with fellow travellers along the way.

Here are the pictures feat. Rajinikanth

Before his spiritual trip, Rajinikanth had returned from Kerala, where he wrapped up a key schedule for Jailer 2. Upon arriving in Chennai, he confirmed that the film is set to release on June 12, 2026, and shared that the shooting is progressing well.

The film is reportedly expected to wrap by December this year or January next year. This provides the makers adequate time to complete the post-production works for a mid-2026 release.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming films

Rajinkanth last starred in the lead role in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film narrates the story of Devaraj, a former daily wage worker and union leader who has been living in the shadows for 30 years.

After his best friend and brother-in-law, Rajasekhar, passes away, Deva grows suspicious about his death and begins his own investigation. As he uncovers long-buried secrets, he learns of a powerful crime syndicate linked not only to his friend’s death but also to his own past.

In addition to Rajinikanth, Coolie featured a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is also set to star alongside his longtime friend and counterpart Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film. However, official confirmation regarding the director is still awaited.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Full contestants list and everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi-hosted TV reality show