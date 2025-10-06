Is SS Rajamouli’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic not happening due to Prabhas and Jr NTR?

Director SS Rajamouli was earlier reported to have begun work on a Dadasaheb Phalke project, tentatively titled Made in India, which is to be helmed by Nitin Kakkar. Amidst reports indicating that either Jr NTR or Prabhas might headline the film, it now seems that the movie has been delayed.

SS Rajamouli’s Dadasaheb Phalke project delayed because of Jr NTR and Prabhas?

According to reports, Jr NTR was initially attached to the project, but due to scheduling conflicts, the makers considered replacing him with Prabhas instead. However, it seems that the Baahubali actor is also tied up with his prior commitments.

As per a report by Mid-Day, Prabhas will remain busy for the rest of 2025 and will continue to be engaged throughout 2026. The actor is expected to begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit this year and will later work on Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Reportedly, director Nitin has also shifted his focus to Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, rather than waiting for the Dadasaheb Phalke project to begin production. Interestingly, Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani are also teaming up once again for the same topic, a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke.

Prabhas and Jr NTR’s upcoming films

Prabhas is gearing up for his next film, The Raja Saab, directed by Mauthi. The horror comedy romantic actioner is slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal and Sankranti next year.

The film tells the story of a youngster who plans to sell his ancestral property to resolve his financial crisis. However, his world turns upside down when his grandfather’s manevolnt spirit starts to haunt and terrorize him.

The movie stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female co-leads. Apart from them, the movie also has Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor is currently working on the tentatively titled Fauji (PrabhasHanu).

On the other hand, Jr NTR is currently filming for his massive action entertainer, tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNeel). The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, is speculated to have Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas as the co-leads.

