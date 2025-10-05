What is the age gap between Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan? Know all about the newly turned parents

Arbaaz Khan and his second wife, Sshura Khan, welcomed their first child together. Sshura was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai yesterday for the delivery. According to reports, the couple turned parents to a baby girl on October 5, 2025, Sunday. While fans are elated about the new arrival in the Khan family, here's all you need to know about the age gap between Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan and their love story.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's age gap

Arbaaz Khan is a popular Indian actor, director, and producer. Primarily known for the Dabangg franchise, Arbaaz was born on August 4, 1967, which means he is 58 years old in 2025. On the other hand, Sshura Khan is a British-India make-up artist. She was born on January 18, 1990, and is currently 35 years old.

The age gap between Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura is 23 years. They both tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, after dating for a while. Two years after their marriage, the couple has entered into a new phase of their relationship.

When Arbaaz Khan first met Sshura?

Reportedly, Arbaaz Khan first met Sshura during the shoot of Patna Shukla. In an interview, Arbaaz revealed that Sshura was Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. He also confirmed that his first meeting was very professional. They both came closer after the film’s shoot. Arbaaz and Sshura dated for over two years before making their relationship official.

During one of the interviews with The Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan, the new dad, had once addressed a wide age gap with his wife. He said, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry.”

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora Khan for over 19 years. They parted ways in 2017; however, they continue to co-parent their son together, Arhaan Khan.

