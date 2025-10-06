Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan relationship timeline: From colleagues to now parents of a baby girl, their love story is straight out of a fairytale

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are on cloud 9 as they recently welcomed their baby girl. The couple who tied the knot in 2023 are already parents to one child from their previous marriage, and now their love has come alive with their first child together. Well, not many know the details about their love story, so let us give you an insight into it.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s first meeting

Sshura Khan is a makeup artist and used to work with Raveena Tandon at the time she had first met Arbaaz Khan. These two first crossed paths during the production of the film Patna Shukla, in which Tandon was the actress and Khan was the producer. Their interaction on set was quite professional. Even Arbaaz himself revealed that they used to talk only when Raveena’s hair or makeup needed a change.

These two reportedly met a couple of more times after the film shoot ended, at the wrap-up party, promotions, etc. It was there that their conversation took a personal route rather than being professional. This was the beginning of their relationship that developed beyond being just colleagues.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s private dating phase

As per reports, the couple kept their relationship secret for over a year before making it public. Arbaaz Khan, in an interview, had said that they used to meet in cafés, he would pick her up and drop her off, and none of this was noticed by the media for a long time. In fact, even the families were unaware of their brewing romance. Only once the bond deepened did they inform their families, who eventually turned out to be supportive.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s marriage

On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony held at his sister Arpita Khan’s Mumbai residence. It was a low-key wedding attended by only family members and a couple of good friends.

Though the couple was initially criticised for the age gap of 16 years between them but these two did not let that pose as a hurdle in their relationship.

And now it’s the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have welcomed their baby girl. Everyone is now eagerly awaiting the official announcement from the couple.

