Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan blessed with baby girl

Bollywood’s power couple, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, have finally welcomed their first child together. After tying the knot in 2023, the couple is now opening a new chapter in their lives as parents to a baby girl.

According to reports, the couple were earlier seen arriving at the P D Hinduja Hospital on October 4, 2025.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome their 1st child

As per ongoing reports, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura welcomed their first child on October 5, 2025. The couple has been enjoying a happy marriage for nearly 2 years after getting married in December 2023.

Despite widespread speculations about her pregnancy, the couple only made it official back in June 2025. This is Sshura’s first child, while Arbaaz also has a 22-year-old son. Arhaan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

The hospital premises were seen bustling with activity recently, with multiple vehicles arriving, sparking rumors that the delivery was imminent over the weekend.

Recently, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan was also spotted entering the hospital in a paparazzi video.

According to reports, Salman Khan is currently travelling from his Panvel farmhouse to join the family and celebrate the joyous occasion.

Before the hospital visit, Arbaaz and Sshura had hosted a baby shower, attended by several friends and members of the family. The event, which took place on September 29, 2025, included Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, his son Nirvan Khan, Arpita Khan, Gauhar Khan, and Iulia Vantur, among many others.

Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted donning yellow-colored matching outfits, receiving blessings and wishes from those who were in attendance. While Arbaaz went with a casual shirt and white trousers look, his wife was seen sporting a long and comfy gown.

For those unaware, Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actress and model Malaika Arora. The couple was together for 19 years before they officially decided to separate in 2017. Since then, Malaika and Arbaaz have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship for their son Arhaan.

Following his divorce from Malaika, Arbaaz married Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony in 2023.

