This Week in Entertainment: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna engaged, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome baby girl

It was a busy week for the entertainment world. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna surprised fans with their engagement in a private ceremony, while Ahaan Panday bagged his second film. Meanwhile, a new member arrived in Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's family. Here's all that made noise this week (September 29 to October 5).

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome baby girl

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan entered a new phase of their relationship. The power couple welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, October 5, 2025. A day before, Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for the delivery.

Veteran actress Sandhya Santaram passed away at 87

Sandhya Santaram, veteran Indian actress and the wife of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram took her last breath on October 4, 2025. She was 87 years old. Interestingly, Sandhya worked only in her husband-directed movies throughout her career spanning over two decades.

Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday bagged second film, Ali Abbas Zafar will direct

After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday bagged his second film. The actor will headline the next directorial film of Ali Abbas Zafar, which will also be a YRF production like his debut film. Speculations are rife that Sharvari Wagh will play the female lead.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged, set to tie knot in Feb 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Rumored to be dating for a long time, the two are set to tie the knot in February 2026, making their relationship official.

Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release Date out

After a successful theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines is all set for its digital debut. The movie will be available to stream on JioHotstar from October 10 onwards. The horror flick will be available in multiple languages in India, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

