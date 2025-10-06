Katrina Kaif all set for baby shower ahead of welcoming first child with Vicky Kaushal

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made an official announcement of their pregnancy, fans have been overjoyed. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the arrival of baby Kaushal, as the actress’s due date is approaching. Well, the couple is all set to host a baby shower, and we may have some details about the intimate ceremony.

Katrina Kaif’s baby shower details

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to host the actress’s baby shower today, October 6, 2025. Pinkvilla has heard that this is going to be quite an intimate ceremony with only the family members and the closest friends in attendance.

Although there has been no official confirmation about the event, either from the couple or from their families, but we bet fans cannot wait to see the inside pictures from the big day!

Adding weight to reports of Katrina Kaif’s baby shower, chef Shilarna Vaze hinted through a post that she’s catering at the Kaushal residence today.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy in the most adorable way. The lovebirds took to their Instagram handles to make a joint announcement about their pregnancy. In the post, we could see the couple holding a Polaroid with a black and white picture of them. In it, we could see the parents-to-be twinning in white clothes.

Sharing this picture, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, which broke several box office records. Now he has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after completing the complex romantic drama, the actor will begin the training for Mahavatar, which is among the most anticipated Indian movies.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

