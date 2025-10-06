Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Roars Loud with 259cr Extended Weekend in India

Kantara: Chapter 1 had a fabulous Sunday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 73 crore (approx). The four-day extended weekend has totalled Rs. 259 crore (approx). Sunday, which was day four of the film, ended up higher than its opening day, which is an extreme rarity for a South Indian tentpole release. Here, even more so because opening day was a big national holiday and included previews from Wednesday.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 70.50 cr. Friday Rs. 51.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 64.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 72.50 cr. Total Rs. 259.00 cr

The film scored the biggest four-day weekend in Karnataka, beating the previous record of KGF 2. The record has come despite the film starting below KGF 2 and was Rs. 4 crore below after the first two days. Yet, the film not only closed the gap, it went over with Sunday grossing nearly Rs. 20 crore, 15 per cent higher than KGF 2. This trend bodes well for the film’s prospects of becoming the biggest grosser ever in the state, a record currently held by the original Kantara.

Other Southern states also saw superb performance in both collections and trends. The only letdown for the film was the Hindi version opening, but even that picked up well over the weekend, and on Sunday, the collections can be termed very good. If the film can sustain a strong performance on weekdays, it could end up with a very good final number, the chances of which are quite high.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 76.00 cr. APTS Rs. 52.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 25.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 23.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 82.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 259.00 cr.

