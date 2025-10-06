BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces new duet song Eyes Closed, is Zayn Malik in on it? Report

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has new music on the way! The 30-year-old is finally foraying into international collaborations after mostly working individually on her music. As per a new announcement on her social media on October 6, 2025, the star will soon drop a new song, and it’s said to be a duet. Behind her commanding presence, a silhouette of a man could be seen peeping. While many speculations about who it could be began to rise, a report from The Korea Herald revealed it to be former One Direction member Zayn Malik, raising expectations.

Jisoo to work on new song with Zayn Malik

According to the BLACKPINK member’s revelation, which read, ‘A duet is near’, a new song could be expected soon. The name of the track was revealed as, Eyes Closed, a previously registered number by the singer. On the other hand, the star recently added another track named Alibi to her name, expected to be a part of her solo single album.

“Jisoo is releasing a new ballad duet with Zayn [Malik] sometime this month,” was revealed to the Korean news platform by an industry insider.

Silkily voiced singer, the British star has previously worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and will mark his first-ever K-pop collaboration if the reports turn out to be true. Their starkly different vocal tones will be an interesting addition to their discographies, making for an exciting collaboration.

Recently, during a livestream, the 32-year-old spoke about his upcoming music, 'New music coming out soon as well, with another cool collaborator. I'll be featured on something pretty sick. So that's coming out first.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also gearing up to drop a new mini-album, their first in 3 years, amid their annoying DEADLINE World Tour. Previously, Yang Hyun Suk announced that their team is working on a November release.

