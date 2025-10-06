The Conjuring Last Rites Final Box Office: Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer grosses Rs 100 crore, emerges biggest Hollywood horror grosser in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles, exhausted its theatrical run in India. The movie closed its entire theatrical run around Rs 100 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, becoming the first ever Hollywood horror film to clock the three-digit figure. This means The Conjuring: Last Rites has also emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India.

However, the sort of opening week Last Rites had, it would have gone much higher. The mixed reviews surrounding the film became one of the significant reasons why it fell in its second week and has since only crawled towards the Rs 100 crore mark. For the record, the Vera Farmiga starrer raked in over Rs 80.40 crore gross in its opening week, which is itself a record for any Hollywood horror film. However, it couldn't maintain the same momentum and added just Rs 15.90 crore in the second week, dropping by a massive 80 per cent. The horror flick further collected Rs 3.10 crore in its third week and Rs 60 lakh in its fourth week.

Notably, The Conjuring: Last Rites turned out to be the third Warner Bros film to gross Rs 100 crore or more this year, after F1: The Movie and Jurassic World Rebirth, their highest total in a single year. The studio had a fantastic year at the Indian box office, also releasing Final Destination: Bloodlines and Superman.

Box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites-

Week Gross India Box Office 1 Rs 80.40 crore 2 Rs 15.90 crore 3 Rs 3.10 crore 4 Rs 0.60 crore Total Rs 100 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

