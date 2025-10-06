Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s untitled film with Ali Abbas Zafar to go on floors in March 2026

Ever since Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ahaan Panday has signed his 2nd film with Aditya Chopra, fans have been going crazy. We also revealed that this film is going to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who was also behind blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, the latest buzz is that Sharvari has been signed as the leading lady of the film.

Details about Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s film

After Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday is all set to romance the gorgeous Sharvari on the big screens. As per reports in IANS, the Munjya star has already signed the upcoming untitled action romance.

The portal further reported that a source close to the development confirmed the news and stated that after the massive box office success of Saiyaara, Ahaan has become the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs 100 crore club blockbuster Munjya, so this has already created excitement amongst fans to watch them. The source added: “You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres."

The source also said that the fact that, after decades, there are debutants and young actors with box office credibility has left director Ali Abbas Zafar very keen on this project.

The source also added that it is fresh, it is new, and it is really exciting to see youngsters on screen today. “Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions." Talking about the shooting, we have learnt that it will begin from March 2026.

The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration of Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo commands a 100 per cent HIT record, and the Ahaan Panday film is expected to continue their momentum.

