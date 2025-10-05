Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film targets Rs 45 crore extended opening weekend

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded a poor opening weekend at the box office. The movie grossed an estimated Rs. 45 crore worldwide, which is too low for a star-studded entertainer. It amassed Rs. 36 crore (Rs. 30 crore net) in domestic markets and another USD 1 million (Rs 9 crore) approx estimated from overseas markets across four days.

The opening is poor in both India and overseas, but worse still is the trend of the film in India, with it failing to show growth over the weekend, when it is kind of a film that heavily relies on weekend growth. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film registered a minor jump on Sunday, adding around Rs. 8 crore net to the tally. The film needed to match or surpass its opening day business on Saturday and Sunday, but its day four fell short of opening day by around 15 per cent, which was itself a low figure.

The one plus for the film is that it has almost three weeks of an open run, during which it can continue to collect. Had the film shown good growth over the weekend, it might have helped it sail through. However, the most it can do now is help it cross Rs. 50 crore nett instead of finishing below it, and that doesn’t make any meaningful difference.

Day-wise box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are as follows:

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 9.50 crore 2 Rs 5.50 crore 3 Rs 7.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75-8.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 30 crore net (est.)

Rs 36 crore gross Overseas Rs 9 crore WORLWIDE Rs 45 crore gross

