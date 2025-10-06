They Call Him OG collected Rs. 14.50 crore (approx) in its second weekend in India. Almost all of that came from the Telugu states, as the film has exhausted its run everywhere else, except Karnataka. The total box office gross in India after eleven days of run stands at Rs. 209 crore (approx). With USD 7.05 million (Rs. 62.50 crore) coming from overseas markets, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 271.50 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collection of They Call Him OG is as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 194.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. Total Rs. 209.00 cr.

The film has grossed Rs. 180 crore (approx) in the Telugu states, with Rs. 13.75 crore coming from the second weekend. The weekend started on an excellent note, but that was because of the residual holiday impact. The film was on course to collect over Rs. 200 crore in the twin states, but Saturday and Sunday saw a dip in collection, which has made it tough to hit the double-century mark. The competition with Kantara also led to this, as that film fared superbly in the Telugu states.

Nevertheless, the film is a HIT, but Rs. 200 crore would have been nice to have. Distributors required the film to collect around Rs. 250 crore to sail through. That, however, is irrelevant. They will be losing heavily, but that’s due to irrational buying rather than the box office performance itself.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 179.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 73.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 24.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 82.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 19.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 209.00 cr. United States USD 5,225,000 Rest of World USD 1,825,000 OVERSEAS USD 7,050,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 271.50 cr.





