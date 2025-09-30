EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Martin Scorsese praising her performance in Homebound, 'Jo bolna hain bole...'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the lead duo sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where Janhvi revealed Martin Scorsese’s reaction to her performance in Homebound.

Jahnvi Kapoor reveals Martin Scorsese’s reaction to her performance

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor began discussing how she balances between commercial cinema and films like Homebound. In response, the actress revealed that she doesn’t overthink her choices and shared the reason behind her decision to take on a project.

In her words, “I didn’t think it through that much that I was thinking about doing a commercial film, and then I would do this and all. I didn’t do Homebound to gain anything from it. I just feel strongly about the film, and I have been dying to work with Neeraj sir.”

“There was nothing transactional for me to do Homebound. It was such a cathartic experience for me to do it. When I read the script, I felt like being a better person, and I hope people feel that after watching it,” Janhvi added.

In between the conversation, Varun Dhawan chimed in, sharing what he had heard about Martin Scorsese’s involvement in the film as an executive producer and his feedback during the editing process.

Varun said, “From what I heard, what she got excited about was that when Martin Scorsese became one of the producers on the film, and was giving them editing notes and all, he spoke about Janhvi’s character. He said, ‘The actress who played it, she is so good… so good.’ I heard it.”

Janhvi then laughed and added, “Yeah. I was like, jo bolna hain bole, abhi toh Martin Scorsese ne tareef kar di. (Let people say whatever they want, Martin Scorsese has appreciated me now.)”

Watch the exclusive interview feat. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

For those unaware, Homebound follows the story of two childhood friends from northern India who dream of becoming police officers. As they prepare for the national police exam, their friendship is tested by mounting pressures and societal expectations.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, and is directed by Masaan fame Neeraj Ghaywan. It was released in theaters on September 26, 2025.

