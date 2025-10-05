Jolly LLB 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film adds Rs 5 crore in 3rd weekend, hits Rs 104 crore in 17 days

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a decent hold at the box office, adding Rs 5 crore to the tally in its third weekend. The movie collected an estimated Rs 2.25 crore on its third Sunday, registering a spike of 26 per cent. The total cume of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 103.90 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days.

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film debuted on a decent note of Rs 12 crore. Further, it posted a promising opening weekend; however, the movie lost track on the weekdays. It regained some momentum in the second week, thanks to the absence of a prominent Hindi release. The second weekday trends escalated it to the three-digit figure, which looked difficult to achieve by the end of its first week.

Jolly LLB 3 is now facing tough competition from Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari from its third weekend onwards. However, the movie held its ground decently, which gives it a hope to go a little over the Rs 110 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. However, it won't change its box office fate, which is quite underwhelming. The saving grace is that the movie has performed better than Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force. It will not end up as a flop but will dwindle somewhere between an average and a success tag.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 1.90 crore 15 Rs 1.10 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 103.90 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

