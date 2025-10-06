Vijay Deverakonda flaunts engagement ring amidst wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, fans go berserk

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement news broke the internet over the weekend. Fans have not been able to stop gushing over these two ever since the Kingdom star’s team confirmed the news and also put a stamp on the February 2026 wedding plans. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for an official announcement. But before that can happen, eagle-eyed fans have spotted the engagement ring on the actor’s finger during his latest outing, and this has raised the excitement levels a notch higher.

Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement ring snapped

A fan page on Instagram, named viroshxoxo, shared a collage comprising four pictures featuring Vijay Deverakonda. In the first one, we can see the dapper-looking star sporting a moustache look, holding a red bouquet in his hand. The next one is a close-up of his hand, wherein we can spot the engagement ring. And the next two clicks also give us a closer glimpse of the ring.

Talking about the ring that has sealed the deal between him and Rashmika, it is a simple, thick gold band that looks perfect on his finger. We bet now fans cannot wait to see Mandanna’s ring.

Vijay Deverakonda’s team breaks silence on his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna

As per Hindustan Times, Vijay Deverakonda’s team, on Saturday morning, confirmed that he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna. Without revealing much, the team confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in February 2026.

How did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s love story begin?

The lovebirds first worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and left fans in awe of their chemistry. After this, they reunited for Dear Comrade, where the rumors of their relationship started. Now, the two are all set to share the screen space for the third time in Rahul Sankrityan's next directorial, tentatively titled VD14.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

The bride-to-be is all set to play a vampire in her next, Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Vijay Deverakonda’s next project will be VD14, alongside Rashmika. This is a period drama set against the backdrop of Ralayaseema.

