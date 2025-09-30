EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff to team up for an action film?

The industry is buzzing with a global acting coup. If sources are to be believed, Amazon MGM is gearing up to make a Pan-World action film by roping in top 3 action stars in a single film. A source shares, “Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film.”

The source further informs that the first round of discussions have already taken place with Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff respectively, and all three actors have shown interest in this collaboration. “The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone in this one of its kind Pan-World action spectacle,” the source adds.

Interestingly, the film will mark the international debut of Tiger Shroff, whereas Stallone and Tony Jaa will be venturing into the Indian terrain with this actioner. “Stallone has made a cameo once in Kambakkt Ishq, however, this one could be his full-fledged feature film if an Indian name comes on board,” the source informs. The yet untitled actioner is expected to go on floors in April 2026 with a marathon spanning till September 2026.

The author and Pinkvilla team could not independently verify the news from officials or other industry sources, but the chatter of this collaboration is spreading within the industry circles. All other details are kept under wraps for now. Talking of Tiger Shroff, the actor is committed to do an action film for Murad Khetani with Sachin Ravi as the director, followed by the Karan Johar produced Lag Ja Gale. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

