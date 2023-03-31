BTS' Suga and J-Hope fulfill their promise and surprise Jimin with support for his solo debut

The letter B in BTS stands for brotherly love! The boy group never fails to demonstrate that they are a family by always supporting each other's endeavors. BTS' Suga paid another visit to Jimin during one of his personal promotional schedules. As if that wasn't enough to melt your heart, Yoongi did it to keep a promise he made to Jimin almost three years ago. Meanwhile, J-hope paid a surprise visit to the sets of the ‘Like Crazy’ shoot.

Suga fulfills his promise to Jimin

Jimin made his solo debut today (March 24), beginning his promotional activities with a performance at KBS' music show Music Bank. While many people came to see Jimin, they were taken aback when Suga walked into the studio. Fans were already overjoyed to see Suga support his fellow bandmate during a personal schedule, but when ARMY realized his visit was related to a promise he made over three years ago, they became emotional.

For the uninitiated, Suga hosted weekly audio-only live broadcasts called FM 06.13 in 2020. Every week, the rapper invited a different BTS member as if it were an official radio show. Suga complained about not visiting Jimin during a solo shoot during his appearance on the show. After a lengthy discussion, Jimin insisted that Suga visit him when he has a personal schedule in the future, to which the rapper quickly agreed. He followed through on his promise almost three years later.

J-Hope paying a surprise visit on the set of ‘Like Crazy’

J-Hope showed up to support Jimin's solo music video Like Crazy, and the duo confirmed that they are the definition of friendship goals. While BTS members frequently surprise each other on set, things became chaotic here. J-Hope surprised Jimin with gifts and delicious-looking croquettes, which the two shared. It didn't take long for the video to evolve into chaos, as they enjoy teasing each other. They were friendship goals, from J-Hope mocking Jimin's photography skills to taking photos in celebrity and fan style.

BTS’ relationship with each other

Both Jimin and Suga have been very busy since BTS members announced in June last year that they would be focusing more on their solo careers. Aside from his solo album, Jimin released a collaborative single with BIGBANG's Taeyang earlier this year and his personal photo folio in October of last year.

Meanwhile, Suga has been hard at work on his solo album, as well as attending fashion shows and hosting his YouTube show. The rapper will also release a photo album and embark on his first solo world tour, as well as a documentary about his journey. J-Hope, on the other hand, successfully released his album 'Jack in the Box' while also attending fashion events and preparing to enlist in the military.

Advertisement

BTS has millions of followers around the world. The group's dedication to uplifting each other is a testament to the power of friendship and the positive impact it can have on one's life.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapcha

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: BTS’s Jungkook or Thai Actor PP Krit in see-through shirts. Who wore it better? VOTE