Did BTS' SUGA secretly attend J-Hope’s birthday party? Fans allegedly spot rapper background

BTS' J-Hope celebrated his birthday on February 18, 2025. The K-pop star got a surprise birthday party from his crew, where his fellow bandmate Jin was also present. But what caught the hawk-eyed netizens' attention was a hazy image of a man which fans claim might be SUGA. While no one is sure about it, netizens are losing it over this possibility.

The image shows a man wearing a green hoodie and black pants. Based on his trimmed hair and height, netizens speculate that it can be no one else other than the rapper. As soon as the image was shared on social media, it quickly gain attention, sparking discussions and debates among fans about SUGA’s possible attendance.

One fan commented, "Am I tripping, is that Yoongi?" Another fan wrote, "Am I crazy? Cause that does look like him??? (Yoongi, pls come home)." Another commented, "I refuse to be delulu, but I started to see him too." Well, the ARMYs seem convinced that it is SUGA.

Check out netizens' reactions:

It seems that SUGA has refrained from giving any updates about his life. Other members – Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V – have posted something on Weverse or their social media accounts. But it is SUGA who has shared nothing after his DUI scooter case. Back in August 2024, the BTS rapper was involved in an incident in Seoul, South Korea. After drinking, he rode an electric scooter home. The problem arose when he was near the parking area of his residence in the Hannam neighbourhood—he fell, drawing the attention of nearby police officers. They conducted a breathalyzer test, reportedly revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.227%, which is significantly higher than South Korea's legal limit of 0.08%. This caused a major controversy. His driver's license was revoked, and he later faced legal issues.

SUGA was summoned by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office for violating the Road Traffic Act. Following the incident, SUGA issued a public apology, including a handwritten letter on BTS' Weverse platform, expressing his deep remorse for his actions. SUGA is serving as a public service worker and will be discharged on June 21, 2025.