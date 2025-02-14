New update on BTS’ SUGA; fans learn about rapper’s dinner meet with friend at popular food spot

BTS' SUGA has sparked fan speculation since January this year about his visits to cafes and restaurants, which the group members were fond of. Recently, another such instance came to the forefront when a fan took to Instagram to share an update about the BTS rapper. They expressed their happiness in getting to know that the artist was doing well, as he was going through a tough time since his DUI case last year.

As per the fan, a friend of theirs who has been to South Korea for work recently, revealed that SUGA went to have dinner in a restaurant on February 11. The post was made by an international fan, who goes by the account name @keiko0525_yoongi0309. The fan's friend went to the restaurant on February 12, when they heard about SUGA's visit the night before. As per them, the restaurant owner shared that Yoongi (SUGA) had dinner there with another person on February 11. The fan expressed how happy and "relieved" they were on knowing that the BTS member was eating well and staying healthy.

Since it's a private account, its followers shared the screenshot of the post on X (formerly Twitter) to let a larger number of fans know about the update. Another fan revealed that it was a place the BTS members visited earlier too as they spotted SUGA's autograph put up on its wall during last Christmas.

It is not the first time the fans have spotted the rapper's unwinding moments amidst military training. Last month, BTS ARMYs spotted SUGA smiling brightly with friends at the Apgujeong Rodeo and also speculated him to have visited Bangtan Cafe. The updates of him being out there, enjoying his life, made fans heave a sigh of relief.