Criminal Justice 2: Netizens hail Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi starrer legal drama; Calls it epic thriller

Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of an advocate in Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee directed Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and has impressed everyone with his performance.
The year 2020 was quite hard for the entertainment industry in many ways but it also led to a hike in the viewership of OTT platforms which has been coming up with some interesting content this year. And as we are heading towards the end of 2020, here comes another impressive web series which has taken the internet by a storm. We are talking about Kirti Kulhari and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors which was released on digital platform on December 24.

Helmed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, the legal drama has opened to rave reviews from the critics. In fact, the micro-blogging site Twitter has been abuzz with praises for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and have called it an epic thriller. A Twitter user wrote, “#CriminalJusticeS2 I have just finished it's all episodes and i have experienced a new reality of our society... seriously guys you have done great job...lots of applause for whole team.. @TripathiiPankaj @IamKirtiKulhari.”. Another user tweeted, “@IamKirtiKulhari loved ur presence. @TripathiiPankaj cha is awesome as usual.. Jissu is too. Overall CriminalJusticeS2 a complete package... Kirti is big love.”

Take a look at tweets about Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

To note, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors features Pankaj Tripathi in the role of an advocate who is trying to save Kirti Kulhari. Interestingly, the legal drama marks Kirti’s first collaboration with Pankaj and the duo has clearly nailed their performance. What do you think? Share your views in the comment section below.

Pankaj Tripathi on his rising fame: Feels like this is my time

