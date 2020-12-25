Criminal Justice 2: Netizens hail Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi starrer legal drama; Calls it epic thriller

Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of an advocate in Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee directed Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and has impressed everyone with his performance.

The year 2020 was quite hard for the entertainment industry in many ways but it also led to a hike in the viewership of OTT platforms which has been coming up with some interesting content this year. And as we are heading towards the end of 2020, here comes another impressive web series which has taken the internet by a storm. We are talking about Kirti Kulhari and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors which was released on digital platform on December 24.

Helmed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, the legal drama has opened to rave reviews from the critics. In fact, the micro-blogging site Twitter has been abuzz with praises for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and have called it an epic thriller. A Twitter user wrote, “#CriminalJusticeS2 I have just finished it's all episodes and i have experienced a new reality of our society... seriously guys you have done great job...lots of applause for whole team.. @TripathiiPankaj @IamKirtiKulhari.”. Another user tweeted, “@IamKirtiKulhari loved ur presence. @TripathiiPankaj cha is awesome as usual.. Jissu is too. Overall CriminalJusticeS2 a complete package... Kirti is big love.”

Take a look at tweets about Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

@IamKirtiKulhari

Watched all episode #CriminalJusticeS2!

what a awesome series ma'am u r amazing in the role!

suuupeeerb ma'am @IamKirtiKulhari — Pravakar MukHi (@Pravakar78) December 24, 2020

Today I watched #CriminalJusticeS2 .....

What story.....

It is just amazing....

Wow...

What a concept...

....

In 6 hours you con see social message, family drama, suspension, bonding between a mother and daughter...... — RADHE (@Chiku25911843) December 24, 2020

@IamKirtiKulhari loved ur presence. @TripathiiPankaj cha is awesome as usual.. Jissu is too.

Overall #CriminalJusticeS2 a complete package...

Kirti is big love — RINKIYA के PAPA (@hrituraj73) December 24, 2020

#CriminalJusticeS2 I have just finished it's all episodes and i have experienced a new reality of our society... seriously guys you have done great job...lots of applause for whole team..@TripathiiPankaj @IamKirtiKulhari — Ravi prakash (@rajpurohit_ravi) December 24, 2020

Chaa gye Mishra ji @TripathiiPankaj #CriminalJusticeS2 is an epic thriller to watch. Though a bit slow but brilliant acting wil keep you captivated. — Devyani Thapliyal (@iamdevyani) December 24, 2020

@TripathiiPankaj @IamKirtiKulhari#CriminalJusticeS2 POWERFUL! & EMOTIONAL! It was such a great thrilling End to this year. I Loved it !

Binged All episodes.

All Actors were Amazing. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors pic.twitter.com/5BvLh13kHH — Priyam (@priyamxks) December 24, 2020

To note, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors features Pankaj Tripathi in the role of an advocate who is trying to save Kirti Kulhari. Interestingly, the legal drama marks Kirti’s first collaboration with Pankaj and the duo has clearly nailed their performance. What do you think? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi on his rising fame: Feels like this is my time

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×