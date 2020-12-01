Dear Eonni: A BLINK from the USA reveals she began playing the guitar due to BLACKPINK member Rosé

Dear Eonni: A fan from Pennsylvania, USA, writes a letter to BLACKPINK and showers them with love. She also reveals how the members made her proud of her roots.

Over the last few days, we've been receiving letters from BLINKS from across the globe. Just recently, we featured one from Bhutan as well. Today, we've received a "Dear Eonni" letter from Pennsylvania, USA. In her letter to the K-pop girl group, Sarah Yang breakdown the quality she loves about members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa. She further reveals taking up the habit of playing the guitar thanks to Rosé. She also said that after she became a BLINK, she is proud of her roots.

Read her complete letter below:

Dear Blackpink 선배님

Hello, my name is Sarah and I’m from the US. I live in Pennsylvania and my dream is to be a singer. Whenever I get into something I usually love it for a short period of time, then move on to another hobby, but it’s been around a year since I started loving Blackpink.

I love everything and anything about Blackpink, from how they dress to how they sing and dance and rap. Before knowing about Blackpink, I hated going to 한글학교, or Korean school. Because my parents were both missionaries from Korea, I was forced to go to school and learn Korean. But after getting into Blackpink, I have something to be proud of the country that I am from.

I love how cute and sexy the Blackpink members are and how they are so kind and caring to their fans and how they are so beautiful. I love how Lisa dances, and how graceful she looks. I love Rose and her amazing vocals. I love Jennie and her cuteness. I love Jisoo for her unique vocals and beautiful visuals.

I also started playing the guitar because of Rose, and I am learning the songs Stay and Hope Not. I also love the different types of style the songs are in. I tried (and failed mostly) to learn dancing and tried to find a beat for rap thanks to Blackpink. I hope that you will go in and on and on and give us Blinks more songs.

I know you will probably never read this, but I love you Blackpink!!!

<3 녕안

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

