Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY gives BTS’ V a unique nickname due to her overflowing love for him

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shreya from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear appie,

I hope you're having a very good day or night whenever you're reading this letter . You really are my biggest inspiration in this whole world . Whenever I think of a perfect gentleman my mind and heart gets reminded of you . Whenever I think of pure innocence, those incidents converting Kim Taehyung to a baby bear comes to my mind. Many wonder why I called u appie and not oppa because appie is a unique name I gave you carries meanings from 3 words - oppa , appa , and apple which means that I love you the most like I love my dad,I respect you a lot, and you're the apple of my eye.Whenever I see you achieving extraordinary achievements my eyes become teary and I become a proud army in those moments who doesn't loves his idol's beauty the most instead his kind heart and humble personality. My heart aches when I see you skipping meals during performances .So I really want you to keep yourself healthy and happy always taking meals on time. You changed me from the day you entered my life , making me a girl who's now a very confident and has a positive outlook towards her dreams. You're my biggest motivation .I love you so very much that even I can't express it in words . I'll be really overwhelmed with happiness and joy along with eyes full of tears when I'll be meeting you.Thank you for coming into my life and I really wish to tell you someday that you really are much more to army's than you think, keep this humble, grounded and baby like behaviour in you always .I love you for this reason and with the hard work you have fulfilled your dreams .I see my dream of becoming a singer in you . Believe me you really are a blessing which heals one through songs . I can't really wait to meet you . Thank you for being the reason I smile, for all the love which motivates me more each day , and songs which melt my heart and give me goosebumps everytime when I listen to them .I agree to this that LOVE can't be spelled without V. I'm really really really proud of you oppa. I purple you, Saranghae . Take care of our baby bear .

From ,

Shreya Singh Dhabai

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.