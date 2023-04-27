Did Taeyang's past breakup with Min Hyo Rin inspire Eyes, Nose, Lips? BIGBANG member spills

Taeyang's 'Eyes, Nose, Lips' ballad is a beloved song for many K-pop fans, especially those who have gone through heartbreak. However, what many fans might not know is that the song was inspired by Taeyang's own real-life heartbreak with his now-wife, Min Hyo Rin.

Eyes, Nose, Lips became an instant hit when it was released in 2014 as the second single for his second studio album, 'Rise.' The song, which was co-produced by Teddy Park, Bekuh BOOM, Dee.P, and P.K, went on to top the Gaon Digital Chart and the K-pop Hot 100, becoming the second best-performing single of 2014.

Which real-life incident inspired Taeyang's hit breakup ballad Eyes, Nose, Lips?

The BIGBANG member recently opened up about his love story with Min Hyo Rin on an episode of Yoo Quiz on the Block. Taeyang revealed that during the filming of his music video for '1AM,' he had to quickly find a female lead and was recommended Min Hyo Rin by a friend. She agreed to take the role despite the short notice, and the two started to develop feelings for each other during the filming process.

To show his gratitude, Taeyang revealed that he treated Min Hyo Rin to a meal, which led to a realization of just how well they matched. During their conversation, Taeyang felt comfortable talking to Min Hyo Rin, despite having no dating experience at the time. He said, 'She was not awkward at all and led me well. So I said I wanted to see her again as we parted, and I contacted her next. The more I met her, the more I liked her. I thought I wanted to get married if it was with her.'

The brief breakup

Despite being a perfect match, Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin went through a brief breakup. Taeyang revealed that his busy schedule during his world tour was the cause of their split. He admitted that, at the time, he was inexperienced in dating and didn't realize how frustrating it must have been for her.

During their time apart, Taeyang poured his heart out into his hit song 'Eyes, Nose, Lips,' which expressed his feelings of missing her. The sincerity of the song ultimately helped them get back together.

Taeyang shared, 'As I made the song, we ended up dating again. I showed the song to Min Hyo Rin as one that represents my feelings, and she loved it.' The song became an anthem for those going through heartbreak, but for Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin, it was the catalyst that brought them back together.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BIGBANG’s Taeyang announce collab track Shoong; Former says ‘Thank you, oppa’