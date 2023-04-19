BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BIGBANG’s Taeyang announce collab track Shoong; Former says ‘Thank you, oppa’

BIGBANG’s Taeyang has just dropped a teaser image for his upcoming track ‘Shoong’ featuring BLACKPINK member Lisa. The teaser shows a glimpse of former labelmates Lisa and Taeyang as they stand next to each other against a dimly lit background. ‘Shoong’ will be released as a part of Taeyang’s upcoming album ‘Down to Earth’. ‘Down to Earth’ will be released by The Black Label, a subsidiary label under YG Entertainment. Following his departure from YG Entertainment, Taeyang signed an exclusive contract with ‘The Black Label’ just last year.

Taeyang's upcoming track ‘Shoong’ featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be dropped later this month on April 25.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BIGBANG’s Taeyang announce collab track Shoong

Earlier today, BIGBANG’s Taeyang took to his Instagram and dropped a teaser image for his upcoming collab track Shoong featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Lisa was quick to react to the announcement and shared the image on her Instagram story and captioned the same as follows:

‘So excited for this collaboration! Feels like a dream. thank you oppa’

BIGBANG’s Taeyang & BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Both BIGBANG’s Taeyang (Dong Young Bae) and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are two of the biggest names in the world of K-pop. Their upcoming collab track has sent a wave of enthusiasm through their fans for the two artists will finally be seen complementing each others’ excellent dance skills. Lisa and Taeyang are both refined dancers who have impressed fans with their gripping performances on multiple occasions. Besides their immaculate dancing skills, Taeyang and Lisa are also loved by fans for their versatility and unique sense of fashion. While Taeyang has been the face of Italian fashion house Fendi, Lisa represents French luxury brand Celine as their global ambassador.

Besides the aforementioned, the two idols have amassed substantial international appeal as part of their respective groups and as individual artists. Taeyang made his debut as a solo artist in 2008 when he dropped his first EP ‘Hot’. ‘Hot’ was a shift from what Taeyang had worked on as a member of BIGBANG because as opposed to BIGBANG’s signature genre Hip-Hop, the album was essentially R&B. The aforementioned release helped Taeyang establish himself as a promising solo artist.

