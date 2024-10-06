Stray Kids confirms NSYNC collab for AMAs 50th anniversary special performance; gets snapped with Green Day

Stray Kids, the popular K-pop boy group has confirmed that they will be collaborating with NSYNC for AMAs 50th anniversary special performance. The group further got snapped with Green Day. The anticipation is high for the collaboration as Stray Kids will be performing at the AMAS for the first time.

On October 5, 2024, Stray Kids confirmed that they would be collaborating with the iconic American boy band NSYNC for their AMAs 50th anniversary special performance tonight at 8 PM ET.

Stray Kids’ Seungmin, Han, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, and I.N. also posed for an iconic picture with the American rock band Green Day.

See Stray Kids with Green Day here:

While talking with Billboard, Felix said that performing at the American Music Awards (AMAs) and collaborating with NSYNC was “memorable.” He also added that it was “great and perfect.”

In other news, Stray Kids held steady on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest mini-album ATE at number 111, following their previous releases ROCKSTAR and 5-STAR. The boy group also made history by becoming the first group ever to have 5 consecutive albums debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200, with ATE marking their fifth.

Additionally, Changbin of Stray Kids has been confirmed to be featured on JYP girl group ITZY’s upcoming comeback album GOLD, set to drop on October 15.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan was spotted with Chinese actress Yao Chen, during which, in an adorable interaction, he humorously denied being the real Bang Chan.

In other developments, Felix was announced as the new UNICEF Korea Goodwill Ambassador on September 23. In his speech, he expressed his desire to “protect children’s pure happiness.”

Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-pop boy groups of all time. The group consists of eight members namely Bang Chan, Seungmin, Felix, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Han, Changbin, and I.N. Initially the band had nine members Woojin left the group soon after their debut in October 2019.

Stray Kids made their debut with the release of their first EP I am NOT on March 25, 2018. Most recently, Stray Kids announced they will be making their Japanese comeback with the release of their second album GIANT on November 13.

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MJ, JinJin surprise Sanha at Dusk Till Dawn in Seoul fan meeting; group reunites on stage after 2 years