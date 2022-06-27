Alia Bhatt, RK announce pregnancy, Mahesh Bhatt says she’s going to be playing THE role of her life; EXCLUSIVE

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt revealed on Instagram that she and Ranbir Kapoor are going to become parents soon. Ever since she put out the post, a lot of their fans and friends have been celebrating the big news on social media. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Alia’s filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt too expressed his joy. “Well, Alia is going to be playing ‘The’ role of her life, and the director, and the producer this time is life. She is known for great roles and great talent that she has displayed, for which she has risen to great heights. But now life is going to direct her, and is going to make her the vehicle for this new universe that’s going to step out of her being,” shares the proud father.

He further adds, “Ranbir and her child will step out of her being, and that itself is a staggering moment. I am filled with awe, and I am staggered by the majesty of life - it just goes on, and on and on. It gives you this feeling of the stream of life, it has no beginning and no end, but just keeps going on.”

The multiple National Award winning director informs that both the families - the Bhatts and the Kapoors - are elated with the news. “I think motherhood is the ultimate moment of confrontation of my child with herself, and whatever she will discover while she goes through this process of birthing this child in her body and her soul will be a priceless treasure, and which motherhood will help her find. Motherhood is such an intense physical and emotional experience, I mean the person is altered at a very deep level. It’s an alchemical change, and now all the outdated parts of her personality will just melt away, and a new entity will be born,” explains the soon-to-be grandfather.

He elaborates that there won’t only be the birth of a child, but there will also be the birth of a mother. “You have seen Alia as a young, 16-year-old girl who made her foray into the movie called Student Of The Year and became the darling of the nation through her innumerable roles that she did. She is now being asked to step out of the virtual world and play the role for life. You are now supposed to play the real role, which is giving birth to a child and that is a moment of grace, which we all celebrate as a family - the Bhatts and the Kapoors. We celebrate together and we are very happy for Alia and Ranbir,” he says emotionally.

Mahesh Bhatt shares the congratulatory message that he received from Newton and Sherni director, Amit Masurkar. “When he got the news he sent me a message, which read, ‘Congratulations, soon to be the coolest grandfather’ (laughs). So I replied to him with two kisses, a fire burning, and said the flame of life goes on, and on, and on,” Bhatt Saab concludes.

